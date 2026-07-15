Aamir Khan rejected 'Love Jihad' allegations, saying none of his wives converted to Islam and that religion has never dictated his relationships.

Actor Aamir Khan has addressed the ongoing debate surrounding his marriages, firmly rejecting allegations linking them to the controversial "Love Jihad" narrative. The actor clarified that religion has never influenced his personal relationships and stressed that none of his wives converted to Islam.

Aamir Khan dismisses love jihad claims over marriages: “Neither Gauri Spratt, Kiran Rao nor Reena Dutta converted”

The discussion resurfaced on social media after some politicians and users questioned Aamir's marriages to non-Muslim women, including his recent marriage to Gauri Spratt. Responding to the criticism during an interaction with Rediff, the actor dismissed the allegations and explained that all his marriages were civil unions.

He said, "Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes."

"Religion has never dictated my relationships"

Aamir maintained that his relationships have always been rooted in mutual respect and personal choice rather than religious identity. According to the actor, faith has never been a deciding factor in his personal life.

He also highlighted his family's long history of interfaith marriages, saying such relationships have always been accepted within his household. He explained, "The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian."

His remarks come amid renewed public scrutiny following his marriage to Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026. The couple tied the knot in an intimate registered ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, attended by close family members and friends.

Fatwa reportedly issued after wedding

Aamir's comments also come against the backdrop of reports that a fatwa has been issued against him by Shahi Chief Mufti Maulana Chaudhary Ibrahim Husain of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the cleric, a Muslim man cannot marry a non-Muslim woman unless she converts to Islam. The reported fatwa followed Aamir's marriage to Gauri and reignited discussions around interfaith marriages on social media.

Also Read: Fatwa issued against Aamir Khan over marriage to Gauri Spratt: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.