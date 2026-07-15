Ali Fazal credits Raakh success to letting his work speak for itself: “I wanted every experience to add another layer to me as an actor”

Ali Fazal is receiving appreciation for his performance as SI Jay Prakash in Raakh, a role that audiences and critics have noted feels distinct from his widely recognised portrayal of Guddu Pandit. As the show continues to gain traction, Fazal said his career has been shaped by embracing varied characters rather than being defined by a single role.

Ali Fazal credits Raakh success to letting his work speak for itself: “I wanted every experience to add another layer to me as an actor”

Reflecting on his career choices and the response to Raakh, Fazal said, “For a long time, I was told in different ways that I didn't fit the mould. Sometimes it was about the kind of films I was choosing, sometimes it was about my personality, and sometimes it was simply because I wasn’t following a particular formula that people believed worked. I genuinely admire people who wear their ambition on their sleeve and celebrate their work loudly; there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. Loud work has its place. But over the years, I’ve realised that every actor has their own journey. Mine has always been about staying consistent, choosing stories I believe in, and trusting that the work will eventually find its audience. Some characters reveal themselves gradually, and I’ve always been drawn to those journeys.”

He added, “I never looked at it as a struggle against anything. I quietly kept building something that I would be proud of. Whether it was independent films, international projects, commercial cinema or long-format storytelling, I wanted every experience to add another layer to me as an actor. The audience today is incredibly aware and open to different kinds of stories. They're willing to invest in characters that feel honest and authentic, and that's something I find very encouraging.”

Fazal said, “But as an actor, you also hope that the audience will come with you when you step into a very different space. Jay Prakash exists in a completely different world. He is observant, patient and carries the weight of responsibility differently. The fact that people are discussing him and connecting with him tells me that audiences are open to embracing different kinds of heroes and performances.”

On building a parallel cinematic identity alongside his mainstream work, Fazal said, “What’s encouraging for me is that characters like Jay Prakash are creating their own space. I never wanted my career to be defined by only one role, no matter how successful that role was. If Guddu represents one side of my journey, then characters like Jay Prakash represent another side that is equally important to me. I've always wanted to move between different worlds and genres, and when audiences embrace both, it gives you the confidence to keep exploring as an actor.”

Ali Fazal’s portrayal of SI Jay Prakash in Raakh continues to draw attention, adding to a filmography that spans independent cinema, international projects, and mainstream commercial work.

Also Read: Ali Fazal reflects on Hollywood moving beyond brown actor stereotypes; says, “People understand the rich culture we come from”

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