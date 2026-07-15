Days after actor Aamir Khan married longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate registered ceremony, a cleric has reportedly issued a fatwa against the actor, objecting to the interfaith marriage on religious grounds.

Fatwa issued against Aamir Khan over marriage to Gauri Spratt: Report

According to ANI, Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, stated that Aamir's marriage is not permissible under his interpretation of Sharia because Gauri Spratt is not a Muslim.

A video of the cleric discussing the matter has surfaced online. In it, he says: "Muslim mard ke liye, iman walon ke liye, gair muslim se shaadi karna haraam hai."

He further alleged that Muslims who marry non-Muslim women are committing a sin and claimed that such marriages are considered "haraam" under his interpretation of Islamic law. According to the cleric, those who do not accept such actions as sinful will ultimately be answerable to Allah.

Cleric comments on Aamir Khan's third marriage

Referring directly to the actor, Maulana Ibrahim Hussain said: "This question is about film actor Aamir Khan. He has recently entered into a third marriage with a non-Muslim woman. In connection with that, we have also seen protests taking place in society..."

He also commented on multiple marriages, divorces and remarriages, saying that if a person is unable to fulfil the responsibilities of a marriage, they should not marry again.

According to ANI, the cleric maintained that a Muslim man is not permitted to marry a non-Muslim woman unless she embraces Islam.

Aamir Khan's recent wedding

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026, in a private registered ceremony at his residence in Mumbai under the Special Marriage Act. The intimate celebration was attended by close family members and a few friends.

The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005 after the two met during the making of Lagaan. They welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, via surrogacy in 2011. Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in 2021 and have since continued to co-parent Azad while remaining professional collaborators.

Neither Aamir Khan nor Gauri Spratt has publicly responded to the reported fatwa or the cleric's remarks at the time of writing.

Also Read: Shekhar Suman jokes about Aamir Khan’s third marriage to Gauri Spratt: “He’s running a triple engine now”

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