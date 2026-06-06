A.R. Rahman to perform at Attari Border on June 7 as part of Main Vaapas Aaunga tribute to BSF personnel

As anticipation grows for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, the makers have announced a special event dedicated to the men and women of the Border Security Force (BSF). Titled Jai Ho – A Tribute to the Bravehearts, the event will take place at the iconic Attari Border on June 7. The tribute will be led by acclaimed composer and singer A.R. Rahman, who is set to perform during the celebrated Parade Ceremony at JCP Stadium between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

A.R. Rahman to perform at Attari Border on June 7 as part of Main Vaapas Aaunga tribute to BSF personnel

The initiative aims to honour the courage, sacrifice and commitment of BSF personnel who serve on India’s borders. According to the makers, the event is envisioned as a gesture of gratitude towards the force and its contribution to the nation.

The tribute comes as part of the promotional campaign for Main Vaapas Aaunga, but the event is positioned as a celebration that extends beyond cinema. By bringing together music and patriotism at one of the country's most symbolic locations, the organisers hope to create a memorable experience for attendees and security personnel alike.

Joining Rahman at the event will be filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor Vedang Raina, who are associated with Main Vaapas Aaunga. Several singers connected to the film's music will also participate, including Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari and Nargis.

Representatives from the film’s production partners, including Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and producer Mohit Choudhary, are also expected to be present.

Rahman’s performance carries added significance given the title of the event. The composer’s Oscar-winning track Jai Ho remains one of the most recognised songs associated with celebration, resilience and national pride. The organisers have chosen the title to reflect the spirit of appreciation for the BSF personnel who continue to serve under challenging conditions.

Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has been generating attention ahead of its release. The Attari Border event marks one of the film’s biggest promotional activities so far, while also shining a spotlight on the service and dedication of India’s border security forces.

The special tribute is scheduled to take place on June 7 at the Attari Border in Punjab.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga: ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ BTS pictures of Diljit Dosanjh, A. R. Rahman, and Imtiaz Ali spark massive buzz

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

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