Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has alleged that two employees working at her Bengaluru store cheated her business by diverting customer payments into their personal bank accounts. Sharing her ordeal on social media, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 actress revealed that she spent an entire day at a police station after uncovering the alleged fraud. She further claimed that while the store manager admitted to misappropriating around Rs 8 lakh, the sales executive involved in the case is currently absconding.

Parul Gulati alleges Rs 8 lakh fraud at Nish Hair store in Bengaluru, says one accused employee is absconding

Taking to Instagram, Parul shared a video detailing the incident, with the text, "Bangalore, you did me dirty," displayed on the clip. She also posted photographs of the two accused employees and explained how she became suspicious after noticing discrepancies in the store's operations.

"I was trying to figure out what was going wrong because I knew there was a discrepancy," she said in the video, adding that although she sensed something was amiss, she was initially unable to identify the exact problem.

According to Parul, the alleged fraud came to light after she made an unannounced visit to her Bengaluru outlet. She revealed that the sales executive, who had access to the store's CCTV cameras, unexpectedly called in sick on the very day of her surprise inspection, while the store manager reported to work as usual.

During questioning, the manager allegedly admitted to carrying out the fraud shortly after joining the company. Recalling the conversation, Parul said, "All he said was, 'I started after one month of joining the job.'" She added that it appeared he had spent his first month understanding the business before allegedly executing the scam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parul Gulati 🤍 (@gulati06)

The actress further alleged that the two employees sold Nish Hair products worth between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 every day and instructed customers to transfer the money into their personal bank accounts instead of the company's official account.

"They sold my product, my packaging, through my name to the customer and then took the whole amount themselves. Toh unhone mujhse bhi churaya hai, aur customers se bhi," she said.

Parul claimed that the alleged misappropriation continued for nearly six months, resulting in missing inventory and financial discrepancies. In the caption accompanying her video, she stated that she currently has evidence covering only six months of the alleged fraud.

"I got scammed, and I have proof of only 6 months. I don't know what to do, but all I can do is request that these two never get hired," she wrote.

Revealing the extent of the alleged financial loss, Parul added, "The guy has told me himself, 'I didn't do more than 8L,' and the girl is still on the run."

She also expressed little hope of recovering the money, writing, "I highly doubt if I will ever recover my money, but these two did me dirty, and they deserve to never get work anywhere."

Apart from narrating her experience, Parul also issued a word of caution to customers who had shopped at the Bengaluru outlet. She advised anyone who had transferred money directly to the accused employees instead of the official company account to carefully verify their transactions, as they too could have been affected by the alleged fraud.

Urging customers to remain vigilant, she requested buyers to always insist on a bill and confirm the payment details before completing any purchase.

Also Read: Parul Gulati gets candid on Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, “No one expected such less screens”; also shares how she manages being an actress, entrepreneur and running a hostel

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