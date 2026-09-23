26 years after playing Hrithik Roshan’s mother in Mission Kashmir, Sonali Kulkarni essays Nani’s mom in The Paradise; says Bollywood never typecast her: “I signed Dil Chahta Hai after Mission Kashmir”

Nani, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar attended the press meet of The Paradise in Mumbai. Sonali Kulkarni has been working in films since 1992 but became a household name after playing Hrithik Roshan’s mother in Mission Kashmir (2000). Now, 26 years later, she once again plays a mother, this time to Nani. Sonali gave a fascinating response when asked about this aspect.

26 years after playing Hrithik Roshan’s mother in Mission Kashmir, Sonali Kulkarni essays Nani’s mom in The Paradise; says Bollywood never typecast her: “I signed Dil Chahta Hai after Mission Kashmir”

Sonali Kulkarni began by saying, “I get quite astonished that audiences are okay when male actors play diverse kinds of roles. However, when a heroine essays the role of a mother, people are shocked and they say, ‘Arre, maa ka role kar rahi hai.’ Initially, I used to fight with this perception. Like, what do you mean?”

She pointed out that despite playing a mother so early in her career, she wasn’t typecast by the industry. She said, “In fact, I did Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001) after playing a mother. Also, after Mission Kashmir, I signed Dil Chahta Hai (2001). Its makers knew what I was doing in Mission Kashmir.”

She continued, “There’s beauty in growing up. Also, I feel this question comes up as we are all connected to our mothers. Having a mother whom you can look up to, who gives you values and the beauty of life, is unparalleled. There are other mothers as well, who are very frustrated or have faced betrayal or who are single mothers. Yet, for us, the purity in a mother is the ultimate thing. I take it as a compliment as, after 26 years, I am back to being a mother.”

Sonali Kulkarni added, “This time, I have many scenes with my son. In Mission Kashmir, I just had one scene with Hrithik; my maximum scenes were with the kid who played the younger version. Here, I have no complaint because Nani and I are in several scenes. I won’t say that we had fun, but we enjoyed our scenes because they were filled with emotions. It was like a jugalbandi.”

The Paradise releases in cinemas on September 24.

Also Read: The Paradise Mumbai press meet: Nani BREAKS silence on receiving ‘A’ rating: “Our film doesn’t have violence for the sake of violence…you can watch this film with your families, parents”

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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