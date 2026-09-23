The Paradise Mumbai press meet: Nani BREAKS silence on receiving ‘A’ rating: “Our film doesn’t have violence for the sake of violence…you can watch this film with your families, parents”

Nani, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar attended the press meet of The Paradise in Mumbai. On September 21, it came to light that the action entertainer was passed by an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Nani was asked about it and he explained the rationale behind the rating.

The Paradise Mumbai press meet: Nani BREAKS silence on receiving ‘A’ rating: “Our film doesn’t have violence for the sake of violence…you can watch this film with your families, parents”

Nani said, “Of course, when your film has received an ‘A’ certificate, you’ll miss out on kids and a chunk of moviegoers. But I also understand where it's all coming from. There’s a lot of violence in The Paradise.”

He continued, “There are some films, which are fully focused on violence and have violence for the sake of violence. The Paradise is not like that. Our film is a solid drama. It’s an emotional, commercial film and everybody will relate to it very well, regardless of the age group. Even families can come and watch it. You can go with your parents and watch it. You’ll enjoy it completely. But children can’t view the film because there’s a lot of violence.”

Nani further stated, “Everything that happens in the film is what we see around and what we can relate to. There’s drama, emotions and a love story; that is, everything which films, in general, have. But the violence portions are a little higher than other films.”

Did the makers try to secure a U/A rating? Nani replied, “No. We were prepared while shooting itself that we would receive an adult rating.”

The Paradise releases in cinemas on September 24.

The censor cuts

The makers were asked to replace alternate visuals of crow on National Flag. The visuals of a pregnant woman in the beginning were asked to be modified. A foul word was allowed in one place and muted in the rest of the scenes. A scene of a character having a tattoo with a foul word was covered with CGI. The word 'denotified tribe' was asked to be deleted.

The duration of violent stabbing visuals was reduced. In fact, ten other violent scenes replete with torture and blood spills were removed. In three places, words on armed struggle against the country were modified or muted. A reference to a real-life assassination and historical event was muted. Similarly, a reference to a real-life cigarette brand was asked to be censored.

Also Read: High DRAMA before The Paradise Mumbai press meet; Raghav Juyal’s driver ‘STEALS’ fellow resident’s car by mistake; confusion causes delay

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