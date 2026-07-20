Actor Rasika Dugal has opened up about her portrayal of Beena Tripathi in the Mirzapur franchise, reflecting on the character’s lasting impact on audiences ahead of the release of Mirzapur: The Movie, which brings the franchise to the big screen.

Rasika Dugal reflects on Beena Tripathi’s legacy ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie release

Beena Tripathi has become one of the most talked about female characters in Indian entertainment, with her journey from a seemingly powerless woman to one of the most intelligent and unpredictable power players in the Mirzapur universe. While the character has become closely associated with her name, Dugal has built a diverse body of work through projects such as Delhi Crime, Manto, Hamid, Out of Love, and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.

Speaking about becoming identified with such a widely recognised role, Rasika Dugal said, “One of the most beautiful things about being an actor is that sometimes a character begins to belong to people more than it belongs to you. For most other projects people stop me to say, ‘I loved your performance.’ For Mirzapur, more often than not, they simply say, ‘Beena!’ They talk to me as though they know her personally. That, to me, is the biggest compliment because it means the character has found a place in people’s imagination.”

She added, “It’s fascinating how audiences remember characters more than actors today. Years later, people may not remember where they first saw you, but they’ll remember how a particular character made them feel. That’s the real power of storytelling. We don’t remember performances in isolation, we remember the lives those characters seemed to live. If a character stays with people long after they’ve finished watching, then you’ve done something right.”

On what makes the character stand out, Dugal said, “What makes Beena so special is that she has evolved. She wasn’t written as someone who remained the same season after season. She adapted, survived, learned and changed. I think audiences connected with that evolution because they could never completely predict her. She is not trying to be heroic or villainous, she is simply trying to navigate the world she is trapped in. That’s what made her feel real.”

Rasika Dugal is set to reprise her role as Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Movie, which continues the story of the Mirzapur franchise on the big screen for the first time. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Also Read: Rasika Dugal begins shooting for Mirzapur: The Film in Banaras

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.