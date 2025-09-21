Zubeen Garg’s wife requests withdrawal of FIRs against close family friend Siddharth: “I hope the last rites for his departure go peacefully”

The sudden demise of celebrated singer, composer, and actor Zubeen Garg has left fans across India and abroad in deep shock. Best known for the iconic chartbuster ‘Ya Ali,’ the 52-year-old artist tragically passed away in Singapore during a scuba diving accident, just a day before he was scheduled to perform at a cultural festival promoting North East India.

As the wave of grief continues, Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has appealed for peace, unity, and dignity during his final journey. In a heartfelt video message shared by India Today Nepal, Garima addressed fans in Nepali, urging them to ensure that the last rites proceed without disruption.

“Zubeen is coming home. When he was alive, you all showered him with love and blessings, and Zubeen loved all of you in return. I hope the last rites for his departure go peacefully. The police, along with the state administration, are fully supporting us,” she said.

Alongside her appeal for calm, Garima also extended support to Siddharth, a close family friend who had stood by the singer during some of his most difficult times, including his severe seizure in 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Zubeen has always been our own, and whenever anyone spoke against Siddharth, Zubeen always stood by him. Please allow Siddharth to be part of Zubeen’s final journey. I request everyone to set aside any negative thoughts about Siddharth. I need all my people around me tomorrow, and I will need Siddharth’s support. Without him, I cannot do anything,” she added.

Garima further urged the withdrawal of all FIRs filed against Siddharth, noting that Zubeen had many unfinished commitments that she could not carry forward alone.

