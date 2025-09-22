Akshay Kumar said he doesn’t care about the “money-minded” tag, stressing that he earns through hard work and has been India’s highest taxpayer for eight years.

Akshay Kumar has given a straightforward response to those calling him “money-minded,” making it clear that he is unbothered by the label as long as his income is honestly earned through hard work. Known not only as an actor but also as a producer, Kumar is among the highest tax-paying celebrities in India. While promoting his latest release, Jolly LLB 3, on the popular talk show Aap Ki Adalat, he addressed the criticism head-on, reinforcing his reputation for discipline, integrity, and an unapologetic work ethic.

Akshay Kumar shuts down ‘money-minded’ label; says, “Agar paisa kamaya hai toh loot ke nahi kamaya”

During the conversation, Akshay said, “Agar paisa kamaya hai toh loot ke nahi kamaya. Maine kaam karke kamaya hai. 8 saal se I have been the highest taxpayer. Toh, it cannot be that I am money-minded or anything. Money is an important aspect in life, you have to be practical.”

He continued, “Paisa kamata hu, tax deta hu, aur un paiso se kaafi seva karta hoo. Ye mera dharam he. Baki chahe kuch bhi kahe main kuch vishwas nahi karta… agar ap ko pheete katne se paisa milta hai toh kya problem hain? Woh paisa dene ko taiyaar he? Jab tak aap kisi se chori nahi kar rahe, jab tak aap kisi ko loot nahi rahe ho, jab tak ap mehnat kar rahe hain tab tak koi problem nahi he. I don't care if they have to say money-minded…”

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, has hit theatres with much anticipation. The courtroom drama brings together powerhouse performances and sharp storytelling, with audiences taking note of the actor’s impactful presence on screen once again.

Also Read : Jolly LLB 3 Box Office: Grows quite well on Saturday, all set for Rs. 55 crores weekend

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.