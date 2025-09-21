comscore
Zubeen Garg to make Bollywood debut as director and actor posthumously in a film also starring Victor Banerjee

Zubeen Garg to make Bollywood debut as director and actor posthumously in a film also starring Victor Banerjee

By Subhash K. Jha -

Veteran Bengali actor Victor Bannerjee, who has worked as a lead actor with directors like David Lean and Satyajit Ray, will now be seen in a Hindi film, which singer Zubeen Garg has directed.

The film entitled Chakra is a political thriller. Besides directing, Zubeen, who passed away last week suddenly leaving his fans shell-shocked, also plays one of the leads in the film.

Victor Bannerjee, who has lost a dear friend, said, “I just completed a film with Zubeen where he is also my co-star. It will be released next month. I enjoyed watching him act as much as the world enjoys him singing. Zubeen was a great son of our soil.”

Victor revealed that Zubeen and he were friends. “I shall miss him. What a waste of greatness! The heavens are intoxicated with his charm now. May he stay singing in peace.”

