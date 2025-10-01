In a significant development following the tragic demise of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, authorities have arrested his manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF), in connection with the incident. Garg passed away on September 19 after a drowning incident at Lazarus Island in Singapore.

Zubeen Garg’s manager arrested in singer’s death case

Mahanta was apprehended upon his arrival at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Singapore, while Sharma was arrested from an apartment in Gurugram. Both individuals were subsequently brought to Guwahati for questioning. The Assam government had formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death. The SIT had issued notices to several individuals, including Mahanta, Sharma, members of the Singapore Assam Association, and festival attendees, requesting them to provide statements.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier confirmed that a lookout notice through Interpol had been issued against Mahanta and Sharma, directing them to appear before the CID by October 6. Following their arrests, both were remanded to 14 days of police custody. Mahanta was intercepted at Delhi airport around midnight, while Sharma was apprehended at a Gurugram toll plaza while traveling from Rajasthan to Delhi.

Zubeen Garg, a beloved figure in Assam's music scene, had travelled to Singapore to perform at the NEIF, which was later cancelled due to his sudden death. His cremation took place with full state honors in Assam’s Kamrup district on September 23, with thousands of fans gathering to pay their respects to the legendary singer.

Also Read : PM Narendra Modi calls Zubeen Garg “Kohinoor of Assamese Culture”; remembers Lata Mangeshkar on 96th birth anniversary

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.