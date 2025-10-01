Sajid Nadiadwala has stepped down as head of the Indian Film & TV Producers Council, with Ratan Jain, a three-decade Bollywood veteran who previously led the organisation from 2010 to 2012, taking over. The transition took place at the council’s 34th annual general meeting, where Nadiadwala, in his farewell address, emphasized the need for fresh leadership and nominated Jain a choice unanimously approved by the members.

Sajid Nadiadwala steps down as AMPTP/IFTPC president after 13 years

The outgoing president was honoured with a bouquet from NR Pachisia and a memento from Jamnadas Majethia. Members applauded his tenure, though the council provided limited details about his specific achievements.

Jain comes with significant experience. As head of Venus Group, he has produced hits like Khiladi, Baazigar, Dhadkan, Humraaz, and Garam Masala. His return marks a comeback after his previous tenure as council head.

The newly elected board for 2025–26 includes Jamnadas Majethia as chairman (TV & web), with directors NR Pachisia, Madhu Mantena, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Rajat Rawail, Shyamashis Bhattacharya, Nitin Vaidya, and Abhimanyu Singh. Ramesh Taurani will serve as honorary adviser.

The council now looks to Jain for guidance as the industry adapts to streaming trends and evolving audience preferences.

