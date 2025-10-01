comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 01.10.2025 | 8:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1 Dhurandhar Alpha Thamma Haq
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sajid Nadiadwala steps down as AMPTP/IFTPC president after 13 years

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sajid Nadiadwala steps down as AMPTP/IFTPC president after 13 years

en Bollywood News Sajid Nadiadwala steps down as AMPTP/IFTPC president after 13 years
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sajid Nadiadwala has stepped down as head of the Indian Film & TV Producers Council, with Ratan Jain, a three-decade Bollywood veteran who previously led the organisation from 2010 to 2012, taking over. The transition took place at the council’s 34th annual general meeting, where Nadiadwala, in his farewell address, emphasized the need for fresh leadership and nominated Jain a choice unanimously approved by the members.

Sajid Nadiadwala steps down as AMPTPIFTPC president after 13 years

Sajid Nadiadwala steps down as AMPTP/IFTPC president after 13 years

The outgoing president was honoured with a bouquet from NR Pachisia and a memento from Jamnadas Majethia. Members applauded his tenure, though the council provided limited details about his specific achievements.

Jain comes with significant experience. As head of Venus Group, he has produced hits like Khiladi, Baazigar, Dhadkan, Humraaz, and Garam Masala. His return marks a comeback after his previous tenure as council head.

The newly elected board for 2025–26 includes Jamnadas Majethia as chairman (TV & web), with directors NR Pachisia, Madhu Mantena, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Rajat Rawail, Shyamashis Bhattacharya, Nitin Vaidya, and Abhimanyu Singh. Ramesh Taurani will serve as honorary adviser.

The council now looks to Jain for guidance as the industry adapts to streaming trends and evolving audience preferences.

Also Read : Sajid Nadiadwala, Vishal Bhardwaj team up for O’ Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, set to release on Valentine’s Day weekend 2026

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Twinkle Khanna shares throwback ‘twinning’…

Amid Jolly LLB 3–VPF controversy, PVR Inox…

The Ba***ds of Bollywood has broken the…

Shah Rukh Khan set to host 70th Filmfare…

EXCLUSIVE: Rajiv Rai opens up on Zora's…

Shamita Shetty launches her own healthy…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification