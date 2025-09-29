In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, September 28, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a moment to honour two iconic voices of Indian music—Lata Mangeshkar and Zubeen Garg. The tribute came on the occasion of Lata Didi’s 96th birth anniversary and shortly after the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg.

Speaking about the legendary Nightingale of India, PM Modi said, “Today is the birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar… Her songs comprise everything that stirs human emotions. The patriotic songs she sang inspired people. She also had a deep connection with Indian culture.” He also recalled her admiration for Veer Savarkar, stating, “Veer Savarkar is one of the great personalities who inspired Lata Didi, whom she used to call ‘Tatya’. She sang many of Veer Savarkar’s songs in her own voice.”

Sharing personal memories, the Prime Minister revealed a long-standing bond with the singer, saying, “My bond of affection with Lata Didi has always remained intact. She used to send me a Rakhi every year without fail. Sudhir Phadke, a great personality of Marathi Sugam Sangeet, was the first one to introduce me to Lata Didi. I told her that I loved the song Jyoti Kalash Chhalke, sung by her and composed by Sudhir Phadke Ji.”

PM Modi also remembered Zubeen Garg, calling him the “Kohinoor of Assamese culture.” He reflected on the singer’s influence, saying, “Amidst Assam celebrating the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, a few days ago, a moment of sadness too descended. People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg. Zubeen Garg was a renowned singer who made his mark across the country. He had a deep connection with Assamese culture. Zubeen Garg will always remain etched in our memories, and his music will continue to captivate generations to come.”

The 52-year-old singer passed away recently in a scuba diving accident, leaving fans and the music fraternity in shock.

