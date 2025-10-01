According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Shah Rukh Khan has officially joined the ranks of global billionaires with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion (Rs.12,490 crores). This milestone not only cements his status as India’s richest actor, but also ranks him above several international stars.

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world’s richest actor with $1.4 billion net worth, overtakes Taylor Swift

As per the list, Shah Rukh’s ascent is described, “Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 Crore.” In doing so, he now eclipses the fortunes of high-profile celebrities like Taylor Swift (at $1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion) and Selena Gomez ($720 million).

Within India’s entertainment elite, the gap between Shah Rukh and his peers is growing. His longtime business partner Juhi Chawla and her family rank next with a reported net worth of Rs. 7,790 crores, while Hrithik Roshan trails further behind at Rs.2,160 crores.

The Hurun list notes that in the prior year, Shah Rukh’s net worth was pegged at $870 million, making this leap to $1.4 billion particularly notable. Analysts attribute this jump to his diversified investments ranging from his Red Chillies production and VFX ventures to real estate holdings in the Middle East and stakes in global cricket franchises.

As Shah Rukh seizes the top global spot among actors by net worth, his financial clout now stands shoulder to shoulder with the biggest names in entertainment.

