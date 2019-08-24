Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.08.2019 | 8:13 PM IST

The Zoya Factor: Pankaj Dheer to have a cameo in Sonam Kapoor starrer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After treating the fans with an eccentric first motion poster of The Zoya Factor, the makers have shared the exciting promotional unit from the film starring newly joined cast member Pankaj Dheer who introduces the frame of the luck none other than ‘Zoya Kavach’ for your rescue.

The Zoya Factor: Pankaj Dheer to have a cameo in Sonam Kapoor starrer

In the video, Pankaj Dheer explains the advantages of the ‘Zoya Kavach’ frame having Indian cricket team’s lucky charm Sonam Kapoor Ahuja aka Zoya Solanki for your rescue. Not only that but the video also raised the excitement as the trailer of The Zoya Factor to be out on 27th August. The makers took to their social media and shared this special ‘Zoya Kavach’ video, “Suno! Suno! India waale suno! Ab aapki taraf bhi good luck aayega 600mbps ki speed se. Aaj hi book kijiye Zoya Kavach aur dekhiye trailer on August 27! ‬
#TheZoyaFactor.”

The Zoya Factor is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki who’s an advertising agent becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda aka Dulquer Salmaan and how it starts raining luck ever since then! The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on 20th September 2019.

ALSO READ: The Zoya Factor actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja suffers from iodine deficiency!

More Pages: The Zoya Factor Box Office Collection

