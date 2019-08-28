Bollywood Hungama

The Zoya Factor: Here’s why Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan postponed the trailer launch

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After a quirky series of videos in anticipation to the upcoming trailer, the makers of The Zoya Factor were all set to release the trailer on 27th August has now postponed the trailer launch date on 29th August. Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor stumbled upon the astrologer’s tweet which advice to release the trailer of The Zoya Factor on 29th August.

The Zoya Factor: Here's why Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan postponed the trailer launch

Astrologers across the country have adviced Sonam Kapoor and the whole team of The Zoya Factor to push the trailer launch date from 27th August to 29th august which is considered as the luckier date for the trailer. Sonam Kapoor has seen responding to astrologers over the discussion of postponing the trailer launch date of The Zoya Factor.

Here the few astrologers tweets Sonam Kapoor reacted to:


This news has definitely hit the spark in the social media and raising the more anticipation around the film. The Zoya Factor is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki who’s an advertising agent becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck ever since then! The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on 20th September 2019.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Kapoor talks about working with Sonam Kapoor on The Zoya Factor

More Pages: The Zoya Factor Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

