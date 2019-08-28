Amy Jackson, who was last seen in 2.0, announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend George Panayiotou last year. Earlier this year, the actress revealed that she is having a baby. Since then, she has been sharing many moments while embracing motherhood.

Amy Jackson recently had a gender reveal party for her family and friends where she announced that she is having a baby boy. The actress looked so happy and peaceful at her party while she got to celebrate it with her near and dear ones.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Amy shared a picture with George, who is giving her a kiss on her forehead. Flaunting her baby bump, she captioned the photo, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time… I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

On the work front, Amy Jackson was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0.