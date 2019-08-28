With the announcement that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan have parted ways, the spin doctors of entertainment journalism are having a field day.

We shall let the speculators have their fun. But the one fact that emerges from the haze of hypothesis, which I can most definitely share, is that Inshallah will be made. A source close to the project says, “There is no question of shelving the project. Sanjay Bhansali has invested a year of his life preparing to shoot what he feels is one of the purest love stories to have been made in this country. He cannot let it go.”

Sources say Alia Bhatt who plays the female lead in Inshallah has extended all her co-operation to the project. “It was her dream to work with SLB. There is no way she can bear the thought of that dream being shattered,” says the source.

The search for another leading man is on and an announcement would soon be made as to who steps into the place left vacant by Salman Khan.

