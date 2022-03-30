Zoë Kravitz reacted to Will Smith's outburst at the 94th annual Academy Awards Sunday night. The Batman star took to social media to share her thoughts on the controversial evening and criticized Smith’s actions at the awards ceremony where he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage.

Zoë Kravitz calls out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock onstage at Oscars 2022 – “We are apparently assaulting people on stage now”

On Tuesday, Zoë shared her looks from the Oscars in a pair of posts on Instagram, making her feelings about the incident clear. “Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” she captioned her first post.

In a follow-up post of her after-party look, further alluding to the altercation, Zoë added, “And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

On Sunday March 27, at the 94th Academy Awards, comedian-actor Chris Rock was left stunned at the 2022 Oscar night after Will Smith stormed to the Academy Awards stage and slapped the comedian across the face as he poked fun at Smith’s spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith, about her shaved head. In his subsequent acceptance speech for winning Best Actor Oscar, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, though he did not address Rock during the evening. However, Smith later released an apology to Rock through social media on Monday afternoon, expressing remorse over his actions.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

