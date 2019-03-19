Zee Cine Awards 2019: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh’s act deets revealed

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are all set to come together for an act at Zee Cine Awards 2019 and we have all the details about this performance. This is for the FIRST time that these two will set the stage on fire and they will dance on Varun’s hit songs ‘Ishq Wala Love’ (Student Of The Year), ‘Jeena Jeena’ (Badlapur) and ‘Sun Sathiya’ (ABCD 2), apart from this medley, they will also groove to their brand new song from Karan Johar’s Kalank where Varun is essentially paired with Alia Bhatt but Kiara has done a special appearance opposite him. Tonight, the stars are set to shoot for this. Another highlight performance will be given by none other than Ranveer Singh. According to reports, there is a figurine of about 20 feet constructed for him to perform during the act as he will dance to songs from Simmba and Gully Boy. Looks like we are set in for a magnificent treat! Log on to Bollywood Hungama for inside pictures and videos from the event.

On work front, Varun Dhawan is all set to enthrall us with his performance in Kalank along with Alia Bhatt. He is currently in London shooting for Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is working very hard with his Kapil Dev biopic prep. He will have a session with the former star captain himself in his hometown before shooting for the movie.

Ranveer and Varun are two of the most formidable actors we have in the industry and it would be great to see them spin magic on stage.

