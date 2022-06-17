Hollywood actor Zac Efron is on signing spree. The actor has come on board to star in The Iron Claw, an upcoming film based on the story of a famous wrestling family.

Zac Efron to star in wrestling dynasty story The Iron Claw

According to Deadline, based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day. The latest drama comes from writer-director Sean Durkin. A24 is set to produce the film with Durkin writing and directing. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman.

The film was developed by House Productions, with the support of Access Entertainment, and BBC Films. Of the six siblings, only Kevin Von Erich is alive, now 65 years old. He had previously told his family's story in the Vice docuseries Dark Side of the Ring. Formally, Von Erich retired from wrestling in 1995, though he would make sporadic appearances in the business over the years on WWE programming. Von Erich had even stepped out of retirement briefly in 2017 to take part in a tag team match, teaming up with his sons, Ross and Marshall, to defeat their adversaries. The legacy lives on.

Zac Efron is coming off fresh from his roles in the films Gold and Firestarter. The actor is also set to appear in the upcoming war drama The Greatest Beer Run Ever from director Peter Farrelly, which also stars Russell Crowe and Bill Murray.

Zac Efron will also be featured as part of the ensemble cast for an upcoming Netflix rom-com that also stars Nicole Kidman and Joey King. The film is currently untitled and doesn't have a release date.

