comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.06.2022 | 2:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Zac Efron to star in wrestling dynasty story The Iron Claw

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Hollywood actor Zac Efron is on signing spree. The actor has come on board to star in The Iron Claw, an upcoming film based on the story of a famous wrestling family.

Zac Efron to star in wrestling dynasty story The Iron Claw

Zac Efron to star in wrestling dynasty story The Iron Claw

According to Deadline, based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day. The latest drama comes from writer-director Sean Durkin. A24 is set to produce the film with Durkin writing and directing. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman.

The film was developed by House Productions, with the support of Access Entertainment, and BBC Films. Of the six siblings, only Kevin Von Erich is alive, now 65 years old. He had previously told his family's story in the Vice docuseries Dark Side of the Ring. Formally, Von Erich retired from wrestling in 1995, though he would make sporadic appearances in the business over the years on WWE programming. Von Erich had even stepped out of retirement briefly in 2017 to take part in a tag team match, teaming up with his sons, Ross and Marshall, to defeat their adversaries. The legacy lives on.

Zac Efron is coming off fresh from his roles in the films Gold and Firestarter. The actor is also set to appear in the upcoming war drama The Greatest Beer Run Ever from director Peter Farrelly, which also stars Russell Crowe and Bill Murray.

Zac Efron will also be featured as part of the ensemble cast for an upcoming Netflix rom-com that also stars Nicole Kidman and Joey King. The film is currently untitled and doesn't have a release date.

Also Read: Zac Efron to star in Stephen King’s Firestarter reboot 

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey, accused…

T-Series & Almighty Motion Picture come…

New leading ladies to be cast in Salman…

Janhvi Kapoor looks terrified holding a gun…

K Raheja Corp takes over BR Chopra bungalow…

Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt turn producers…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification