Jumanji: The Next Level & Kingdom star Nick Jonas and Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell are set to headline Kat Coiro’s upcoming buddy comedy titled Foreign Relations.

According to Deadline, Kat Coiro is attached to direct from a screenplay by screenwriter Charlie Kesslering. Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone attached to produce the pic.

On the work front, Nick Jonas is best known as one of the Jonas Brothers, a band formed with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas.. He also appeared in the adventure comedy film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Meanwhile, Glen Powell is fresh off starring in Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. Moreover, Kat Coiro previously directed 2022’s Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson comedy film Marry Me for Universal Pictures.

