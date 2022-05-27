South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun made a generous donation of sanitary napkins to needy women to mark the Menstrual Hygiene Day!

As reported by Soompi, NGO G Foundation revealed on May 27 that the actor had donated 12,672 packages of sanitary napkins to women and young girls struggling to afford feminine hygiene products due to financial hardship. The packages will be enough to provide approximately 1,060 women with sanitary napkins for at least six months.

“I wanted to share the love that I’ve received from so many people,” the Yumi's Cells actor said of the kind gesture. “In the future, I will continue to take interest in and share with our marginalized neighbors, so that I can become an actor who brings happiness to many people.”

On the work front, Ahn Bo Hyun has appeared in various K-dramas including Descendants of the Sun, Dokgo Rewind, Her Private Life, his breakthrough drama Itaewon Class, My Name and most recently Yumi’s Cells. The actor is currently busy filming the new rom-com film 2 O’Clock Date (literal translation) opposite Girls’ Generation’s YoonA.

