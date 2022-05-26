South Korean female group Red Velvet’s Joy and actor Chu Young Woo have been confirmed to share screen together for upcoming Kakao TV drama Unexpected Country Diary (literal title), based on a web novel of the same name by Park Ha Min.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Unexpected Country Diary is a romance drama about a man from Seoul meeting a policewoman while living in the countryside. Along with the love story of the two characters against the backdrop of fresh nature, the drama will depict the joys and sorrows of the pure and humane people of Heedong Village.

Joy will appear as Ahn Ja Young, a social and friendly policewoman who appears whenever someone needs help. No one in Heedong Village hates her, and whenever there’s a quarrel in the neighborhood, it gets solved as soon as she intervenes.

Chu Young Woo will portray Han Ji Yool, a man with a prickly personality who doesn’t care much about others, and does everything by the book. He finds life in Heedong Village not easy, and his peaceful daily life turns upside down with his new neighbors who are meddlesome and nosy but everything changes as he meets Ahn Ja Young.

“It is an honor to work with director Kwon Seok Jang, whom I have always respected,” Joy said. “Like the title of the drama, I hope it becomes a shelter that you accidentally find and get comforted by. I will do my best to express the character of Ahn Ja Young.” Meanwhile Chu Yong Woo remarked, “As I usually look up all the dramas that are set in the countryside, I am excited to participate in this work because I have a personal desire for rural life. It’s an honor to work with good staff members and colleagues. As I will be playing Han Ji Yool, a veterinarian at an animal hospital, I am thoroughly preparing for the drama and character. I’ll focus on his story and do my best to prepare.”

Unexpected Country Diary will be helmed by director Kwon Seok Jang. The show will be a mid-form drama with 12 episodes of about 30 minutes runtime, releasing in second half of 2022.

