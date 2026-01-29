YRF goes for a controlled release strategy for Mardaani 3 – the box office underdog franchise is riding on a terrific trailer and decent buzz before release day!

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3’s hard-hitting message about saving girl child of our country, has connected every audience due to its incredibly strong trailer.

The only female-led hit franchise of India has always been an underdog at the box office. It has managed to spring a surprise with the earlier two parts due to the incredible stories they said about brutal social crimes against women that resonated deeply with the audience of our country.

This time, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 trailer has broken the internet. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that YRF is focussing on a clinical controlled distribution strategy keeping occupancy in mind.

Bollywood Hungama has information that Yash Raj Films has opted for a controlled release strategy for Mardaani 3, launching the film across 1200 screens with a focus on long-term playability. The release is concentrated in metro markets with limited shows per cinema, allowing occupancies to build steadily. Designed as a marathon rather than a sprint, the strategy gives word of mouth time to grow before the film expands to a wider audience.

Historically, all films in the Mardaani franchise have delivered 2.5x–3.0x multiples of their opening weekend, with growth driven by audience response and strong word of mouth.

The release is focused primarily on metro and urban markets, where the Mardaani franchise has consistently found its most engaged and discerning audience.

Single screens with very large seating capacities have not been booked in the initial week of release as YRF wants to screen the film in cinemas that have lower seating capacity to permit word of mouth to build over opening weekend. YRF is allowing audience reactions and word of mouth to build momentum before expanding the film to a wider market, underlining confidence in the content and its long-term theatrical playability.

A film like Mardaani 3 working at the box office is important because diverse films becoming hits shows that the industry is healthy and that audiences are supporting all types of cinema. It keeps a wide audience base engaged and is also important for theatrical business health to be good.

Mardaani 3 focusses on a new issue of how young girls aged 8-9 years, from low income groups, are kidnapped for a specific reason from across our country. The makers have hidden the plot thus far brilliantly. What is positive is how Mardaani 3 has got people interested in a cluttered environment and it has decent to good buzz, a rarity for female-led films post the pandemic.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide tomorrow. January 30, 2026. Rani Mukerji is also celebrating 30 years of her glorious career with Mardaani 3, a milestone moment that has galvanised the entire film industry to come out and celebrate her legacy.

