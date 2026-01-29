Siddharth Anand is the biggest action director of Hindi Cinema, who is known for tentpoles like Pathaan, Bang Bang, War and Fighter among others. The filmmaker is presently busy shooting for the Christmas 2026 release, King which is led by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan with Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji among others.

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand film a jaw-dropping Rs. 50 crore action sequence for King

The film is among the most awaited of the year, and we hear that Siddharth Anand is leaving no stone unturned to make this a spectacle for the audiences. Reliable sources confirm that Sid has mounted an unimaginable action sequence at real locations of Europe and that has costed the production team Rs 50 crore. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "King is one of the most expensive action films of Indian Cinema and is going all out to ensure a theatrical experience for ages. One of the key action moments of the film was shot in Europe and the team has spent an earth-shattering amount of Rs 50 crore for a 10 day action packed schedule. It costed them 5 crore per day to shoot for this action sequence,"

The sequence was shot in Europe in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and an entire team hired to perform some of the high-octane stunts for the screen. "Shah Rukh has also supervised the entire action, as he is very fascinated with the idea of developing something humongous for the big screen. He helped Sid in planning this entire sequence at real locations of Europe, and the execution aspect was also done with perfection."

King's shoot will be wrapped up by June 2026, and the makers are set for a Christmas release. The estimated production budget of King is in the range of Rs 350 crore, excluding the marketing expenses, making it one of the most expensive of modern times in this genre

