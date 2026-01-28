In a significant development ahead of the theatrical release of Mardaani 3, the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted an ad-interim anti-piracy injunction to safeguard the copyright of the upcoming Hindi film starring Rani Mukerji. The order was passed in a suit filed by the film’s producer, Yash Raj Films, citing concerns over potential piracy before and after the release.

Madras High Court grants anti-piracy injunction to protect Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 ahead of release

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued an interim order restraining internet service providers (ISPs) and cable television operators from any unauthorised broadcast, transmission, or dissemination of the film. The injunction aims to prevent the film from being unlawfully telecast or circulated online prior to its official release in theatres.

While passing the order, the Court observed that cases involving pre-release piracy carry the risk of irreversible injury to the copyright holder if unauthorised broadcast is not curbed at the earliest stage. The Court noted that once pirated content enters the public domain, the damage caused to the producer’s commercial interests cannot be undone.

At the same time, the Court also acknowledged concerns surrounding the broad scope of anti-piracy injunctions. It observed that such expansive orders could potentially affect the legitimate business interests of intermediaries, including ISPs and cable operators, who may not be directly involved in piracy-related activities.

Striking a balance between protecting intellectual property rights and safeguarding lawful commercial operations, the Court directed that the injunction would remain in force subject to Yash Raj Films furnishing an indemnity in favour of the respondents. This indemnity would cover any legitimate business losses that may arise due to the operation of the interim order.

The legal action was initiated by Yash Raj Films amid apprehensions that Mardaani 3 could be subjected to unlawful telecast or online circulation, a concern that has become increasingly common with high-profile film releases.

Mardaani 3 marks the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise, with Rani Mukerji reprising her role as a police officer, a character she previously portrayed in the earlier films released in 2014 and 2019. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and is scheduled to hit cinemas on January 30, 2026.

Notably, the Madras High Court had recently passed a similar interim order restraining the unauthorised broadcast or dissemination of the Hindi film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, underscoring the judiciary’s continued focus on curbing film piracy ahead of theatrical releases.

