The fantasy action adventure also marks Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ return to Indian cinema and will release on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

One of the most anticipated Indian films in recent times, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has officially locked its theatrical release date. The big-budget spectacle, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, is slated to hit cinemas on April 7, 2027, a date that coincides with major regional festivals such as Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and other New Year celebrations across India.

Mahesh Babu starrer Varanasi locks release date; to release in April 2027

The release date announcement has further heightened excitement around the film, which also marks Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ return to Indian cinema after a long hiatus. The reason behind choosing the date is not just a couple of occasions which falls on April 7 but also an extended series of holidays since April 14 is marked as Ambedkar Jayanti whereas April 15 will be Ram Navami. Considering the celebratory tone that the entire week will carry, the makers have decided to lock April 7 as the apt release date for the upcoming entertainer. Interestingly, Varanasi will also be releasing in multiple languages simultaneously.

Since the unveiling of its announcement teaser last year, Varanasi has generated immense buzz, with audiences eager to witness Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas sharing screen space for the first time in what is being described as a high-octane fantasy action-adventure drama.

Adding to the scale of the project is a formidable supporting cast led by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays a pivotal role in the narrative. The film boasts an impressive technical team, with M. M. Keeravani composing the music, Mohan Bingi handling production design, P. S. Vinod as director of photography, Bikkina Thammiraju on editing duties, and V. Srinivas Mohan overseeing visual effects.

Varanasi is also making history on the technical front. The film is the first Indian film and the first non-English film to be shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format, underlining Rajamouli’s ambition to deliver a visually immersive cinematic experience on a global scale.

While the makers are keeping further plot details tightly under wraps, first-look posters of the film’s three principal characters were unveiled ahead of the title launch event in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu will be seen as Rudra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas essays the role of Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as Kumbha. The character reveals offered a glimpse into the mythic and larger-than-life world that the film aims to explore.

With a festive release date, a powerhouse cast, and Rajamouli at the helm, Varanasi is shaping up to be one of the biggest theatrical events of 2027, setting expectations sky-high well ahead of its release.

