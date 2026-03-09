Get ready to experience a story that tugs at the heart and celebrates the beauty of seeing the world through a different lens. After winning audiences over in theatres, Sitaare Zameen Par is now gearing up for its next big innings; this time on OTT. Nearly a year after its theatrical release in June 2025, Aamir Khan’s feel-good sports comedy-drama is set to stream on Sony LIV, bringing its uplifting and inspiring story to audiences at home. The release also marks a special milestone for Sony LIV, as Sitaare Zameen Par becomes the platform’s first Hindi theatrical film to premiere on the service, adding a much-loved crowd-pleaser to its growing library of content.

After its YouTube rental release, Sitaare Zameen Par heads to OTT on SonyLIV

The film follows Gulshan Arora, a basketball coach whose life takes an unexpected turn after a drunk-driving incident lands him in community service. As part of his sentence, he is assigned to train a team of neurodivergent players for a basketball tournament. What begins as a reluctant responsibility soon transforms into a deeply personal journey, as Gulshan discovers the team’s resilience, spirit, and extraordinary outlook on life — ultimately realizing that they become his greatest teachers.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film stars Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka serving as producers. Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is filled with humour, warmth, and unforgettable moments. At its core, Sitaare Zameen Par is a celebration of resilience, friendship, and the simple joys that make life meaningful.

Don’t miss this heartwarming journey; Sitaare Zameen Par will soon be streaming on Sony LIV.

