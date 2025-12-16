Sitaaron Ke Sitaare trailer out: Documentary shines light on parents behind Sitaare Zameen Par cast; to release on December 19, 2025

After touching hearts with Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan Productions is now turning the spotlight towards the people who quietly shaped the journey behind the scenes. The makers have unveiled the trailer of Sitaaron Ke Sitaare, a documentary that introduces audiences to the real stars behind the film — the parents of the young actors who featured in the sports comedy-drama.

Sitaaron Ke Sitaare traces the lives, emotions, and everyday realities of the parents whose children became the ‘Sitaare’ of Sitaare Zameen Par. While the film itself emerged as a heartwarming family entertainer and resonated deeply with audiences, the documentary expands that emotional universe by focusing on the journeys that unfolded off-screen. The trailer offers glimpses of intimate moments, shared struggles, pride, and the process of growing up alongside their children’s dreams.

Directed by Shaanib Bakshi, the documentary continues Aamir Khan Productions’ pattern of taking unconventional routes to storytelling. It follows the studio’s earlier decision to make Sitaare Zameen Par available on YouTube through the “Janta Ka Theater” initiative at a nominal price, a move that challenged traditional distribution models and widened access for audiences across the country.

Sitaaron Ke Sitaare is set to premiere on 19th December, exclusively on Aamir Khan Talkies’ YouTube channel.

The documentary builds upon the legacy of Sitaare Zameen Par, which starred Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles and introduced ten rising talents — Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film was directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and released in theatres on June 20, 2025.

