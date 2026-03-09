Akshay Kumar means man in business. After wrapping up a major schedule of director Anees Bazmee's family comedy, Akshay took a break from the shoot and is now all charged up to embark on another new journey. According to reliable sources, Akshay Kumar is all set to start shooting for Golmaal 5 from the end of March. "He has allotted 18 days for the film, and it's a start-to-finish schedule starting from the end of March," a source told Bollywood Hungama on condition of confidentiality.

Earlier in the month, we exclusively reported that Bhagam Bhag had been stalled at the moment owing to a legal battle between Ekta Kapoor and director Raaj Shandilyaa. While a PR website clarified that the film is on schedule to go on floors, we have exclusive insight into the same.

Reliable sources confirm that the shooting for Bhagam Bhag 2 has been delayed to August 2026. "Bhagam Bhag 2 was set to begin in March in India, but the shoot schedule got stalled due to the legal battle between Ekta Kapoor and Raaj Shaandilyaa. The actor's dates went haywire, and the next window for everyone to reunite is in August. The team is working to reschedule the shoot in the second half of the year, and hopes that all legal issues are sorted by then," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informed that the team might shoot for a week or so in the middle if the dates align with Akshay Kumar, but all the combination sequences, which were planned from March to April, are pushed to August now. "Akshay has all his dates blocked for now, but if a window opens, he might give some days to team Bhagam Bhag 2."

He will finish Anees Bazmee's next, Golmaal 5 and another comedy before Bhagam Bhag 2 now.

