Actor and entrepreneur Rhea Chakraborty has introduced an AI-powered digital avatar named Mishty in collaboration with Collective Artists Network and its AI studio Galleri5. The initiative marks an early example of how technology-driven storytelling could shape the future of celebrity engagement in India.

Unlike a simple digital replica, Mishty has been developed as a storytelling character inspired by Rhea’s personality and inner voice. The avatar reflects her thoughts, emotions and reflections, drawing inspiration from the nickname used by people close to her. Designed to feel authentic and interactive, the avatar aims to create more personal experiences for audiences engaging with the actor’s work.

The digital character has been developed using Galleri5’s G5 AI Studio pipeline, which combines artificial intelligence models, motion capture, voice synthesis and real-time interaction systems to create cinematic-grade digital avatars capable of engaging with audiences.

The reveal of Mishty took place on March 8, coinciding with the launch of the latest collection from Rhea’s brand Chapter 2 titled Smash the Patriarchy. The timing adds a symbolic dimension to the announcement, aligning the digital character with the collection’s broader message.

Through advanced technology, Mishty captures Rhea’s likeness, voice and gestures, allowing for interactive conversations and personalised experiences for audiences engaging with the character online.

According to Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, the project represents an early step toward exploring how artists can extend their presence into digital spaces. “We are entering a phase where technology can meaningfully expand how artists exist in the world. Our role at Collective is to help talent explore those possibilities in a way that still feels authentic to who they are. Mishty is one of the first experiments in that direction. It shows how storytelling, personality and technology can come together to create entirely new forms of engagement,” he said.

Sharing her thoughts on the project, Rhea described the experience of seeing the avatar come to life as a unique moment in her creative journey. “Seeing Mishty come to life is an incredible experience. She is not just a reflection of me, but a bridge that lets me connect with the community in ways that feel personal, interactive, and meaningful. This opens up a whole new way to tell stories, engage with audiences, and explore creativity while sharing more of that journey with the world,” she said.

The launch of Mishty also highlights Collective Artists Network’s expanding focus on technology-led storytelling through Galleri5. By combining artificial intelligence, digital performance capture and narrative design, the initiative offers a glimpse into how artists may connect with audiences in the evolving landscape of digital entertainment.

