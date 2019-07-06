Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.07.2019 | 4:00 PM IST

“You’ll just see a very personal side to me on YouTube” says Alia Bhatt about her YouTube channel

BySubhash K. Jha

Alia Bhatt loves to explore new avenues constantly. She now has her own YouTube channel. Barely able to control her excitement the youngest diva of Bollywood says, “YouTube is just a new world for me. Nothing to do with music. You’ll just see a very personal side to me on YouTube. Doing important things, random things, and fun things. And a little more raw…without the Instagram filter, because life has no filter.”

Alia laughs heartily. With the jump into the YouTube channel, Alas also has the urge to croon again on screen. Her singing in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway was highly appreciated. “And I will sing soon. Don’t want to reveal where and when yet. But I’m working on it. I love to sing. To myself to people in a studio. But I sing only out of love of singing. I wish I had the skills to take it on more seriously. But I don’t so will just see where it takes me.”

And who is Alia’s favourite playback voice? “They are all fantastic. I am no one to choose just one,” she replies.

Alia is now getting ready to shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. “I am marking the days on my mental calendar. Can’t wait to start.”

Also Read: Inshallah: Salman Khan – Alia Bhatt to have beefed up security on sets

