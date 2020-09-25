It is known that John Abraham has come on board for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sequel, which is tentatively titled Do Villain. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. In the film, Abraham is expected to perform some high octane action sequences.

Speaking to a daily, before John Abraham kicks off Mumbai Saga and Attack shoot, he has been doing script reading for Ek Villain sequel and also designing action scenes with Mohit Suri. The director said that they had been working with their assistants in order to design hand-to-hand combats and car chase sequences.

He also implied that John Abraham is not the villain but more of an anti-hero in the film whose love story will also be shown.

As far as rolling the film, the filmmaker is thinking maybe January 2021 when they can kick off the schedule. However, since we are still in pandemic, they will plan the schedules accordingly and maybe keep schedules shorter with smaller crews.

Arjun Kapoor replaced Aditya Roy Kapur. He will star opposite Tara Sutaria who plays a villain. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor.

