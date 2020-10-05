Bollywood Hungama

Another false Neha Kakkar marriage rumour and this time with reality-show contestant

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The last time when singer Neha Kakkar was rumoured to tie the knot, the rumoured groom Aditya Narayan’s father veteran singer Udit Narayan had to step in to clarify that his son was not getting married to Ms. Kakkar. Though he didn’t mind having Ms. Kakkar as his Bahu, added Udit. The whole thing turned out to be a publicity stunt.

Said Udit, “I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu.”

Now barely months later, another marriage rumour has resurfaced .This time, Neha Kakkar is supposedly marrying reality-show contestant Rohanpreet Singh. The two have recently participated in a music-video together. And it is as obvious daylight that this marriage rumour is yet one more gimmick to promote a product.

A friend of Ms Kakkar dismisses these marriage rumours as so much hogwash. “No she’s not getting married. The Rohanpreet rumour is just as phony as the earlier Aditya Narayan marriage hoax. I don’t know why Neha allows herself to be a part of such cheap publicity gimmicks. And more importantly, how and why do the media fall for it repeatedly?”

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya get back to judge mode 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

