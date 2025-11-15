Yo Yo Honey Singh to kick off his 2026 World Tour from the city that changed everything for him

Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to begin a new chapter in his musical journey and fittingly, he’s starting it from the city that helped shape his global stardom. The hitmaker will kick off his 2026 World Tour on February 6 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, returning to the place that has played a transformative role in his career.

For Honey Singh, Dubai isn’t just another tour stop; it’s the city where his rise to international fame truly began. His first major solo hit, “Brown Rang,” was shot in Dubai against the now-iconic backdrop of the Burj Khalifa a music video that catapulted him to global recognition and signalled the arrival of a new cultural force capable of bridging East and West.

“Every city on this world tour has a story, from the beats born in Delhi to the rhythms inspired by London, LA and beyond, but Dubai lies very close to my heart,” Honey Singh shares. “This tour is my musical autobiography, where each show will reveal a chapter of my journey and will tell a story of music, passion and the people who made it possible to get me where I am today.”

Titled “My Story World Tour 2026 by Yo Yo Honey Singh,” the global concert series is positioned as a celebration of the artist’s evolution over nearly two decades. From redefining Indian pop and hip-hop to pioneering a genre-blending sound rooted in Punjabi culture and global rap influences, Honey Singh’s musical legacy has been both groundbreaking and widely imitated.

The Dubai show is being mounted with the support of entertainment leaders Blu Blood in collaboration with Dubai Calendar. Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman, Managing Director and CEO of Blu Blood, expressed the deep synergy behind launching the tour in Dubai.

“Dubai has been the launchpad for so many defining moments not only for Yo Yo Honey Singh, but for us as well,” they said. “Just as this city played a pivotal role in his global comeback, it has also been the place where Blu Blood expanded, evolved, and achieved some of our greatest successes. Bringing world-class entertainment to this region is part of our DNA, and launching Honey Singh’s world tour here is a powerful celebration of that shared journey. Dubai inspires greatness, and this concert will reflect exactly that.”

Tickets for the Dubai concert billed as a night of energy, nostalgia, and pure musical spectacle — go on sale on Monday, 17 November. Fans can register on district.ae for pre-sales access on Sunday, 16 November.

Honey Singh’s return to Dubai marks more than the start of a world tour — it’s a full-circle moment for one of India’s most influential music icons, as he revisits the city that helped turn his dreams into reality.

