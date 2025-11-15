In a bold move seldom seen in the Hindi film industry, the producers of 120 Bahadur Excel Entertainment and Trigger-Happy Studios are releasing select paid previews across India on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, a full three days in advance of its official theatrical release on 21 November 2025.

The date isn't arbitrary. The early screenings are timed to coincide with the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La-one of the most heroic chapters in India's military history and the film's central inspiration-in 1962. With this bold step, 120 Bahadur now joins an exclusive club of Hindi films that have dared to offer audiences paid previews days ahead of release-a strategy that signals supreme confidence from the makers.

According to the producers, the idea is two-fold-a tribute and a test. The early shows are designed as a homage to the brave soldiers of Rezang La, giving viewers an advance opportunity to experience the film's emotional depth, large-scale action and patriotic intensity on a date steeped in significance.

At the same time, it serves as a calculated gauge of audience sentiment, letting initial reactions organically build buzz in the lead-up to the wider national release. A source close to the production explains that this is not just a publicity call; it is an act of faith. They are confident that the emotion of the film would speak for itself, and paid previews on such an important date reinforce further the authenticity and respect with which 120 Bahadur has been made.

With anticipation already building around the film's ambitious scale and stirring narrative, this unprecedented preview strategy has only intensified industry curiosity. Whether or not the move proves to be a masterstroke, or a high-risk experiment will become clear as audiences line up for these special early screenings on November 18.

