Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh has entered the world of luxury fashion with the launch of his own watch brand, Yo Yo Watches, in collaboration with Titan. The exclusive limited-edition collection was unveiled at a high-profile event attended by comedian Kapil Sharma and actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill.

The collection is described as a blend of bold design, meticulous engineering, and Singh’s signature aesthetic. Featuring standout bezels, precision mechanics, and a distinctive street-luxe appeal, the watches aim to reflect the artist’s personal style and evolution.

“I don't follow time. Time follows me,” said Singh at the launch. Known for his longstanding love of watches, Singh has often been spotted wearing rare and custom-made timepieces. According to insiders, his personal collection includes a dedicated travel trunk filled with unique and unreleased models.

Yo Yo Watches is pitched as an extension of Honey Singh’s journey through fame, adversity, and reinvention. “Time doesn’t wait and neither did I,” Singh said. “I’ve lived every second with purpose, pain, passion, and persistence. From the highest highs to the lowest lows, time has been my greatest teacher... That’s why this watch isn’t just about style, it’s a tribute to time itself.” The rapper emphasized that the collection was built not just around fashion but around resilience and self-transformation. “Because real time builds real people. And if I can rise, fall, and rise again—so can you,” he added.

The collaboration with Titan marks Honey Singh’s first foray into the lifestyle and luxury space. Titan, one of India’s most prominent watchmakers, has previously partnered with designers and celebrities, but this is among their boldest ventures targeting a younger, music-driven demographic. With a limited number of pieces and a high-profile launch, Yo Yo Watches aims to position itself as both a fashion accessory and a statement of personal evolution.

