2 days ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that Agra, a rare Hindi film to have frontal nudity, had faced cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The frontal nudity scene and the abuses were axed, after which the makers were given an ‘A’ certificate. Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Kanu Behl after Agra didn’t get sufficient shows in cinemas across the country. We then asked him to comment on the censor cuts as well.

Kanu Behl said, “I can comment in the context of my film. Thankfully, I got no pushback from the Censors. In fact, they were really nice to us. They loved the film. Whatever changes have been made were done by me personally. All they asked me to do was to cut out 3 shots. They said, ‘We love the film. We don’t want to cut anything out of it. We think it’s a really important film. We are giving you an adults-only certificate. Today, even with an adult rating, you cannot have nudity and profanity’”.

Kanu continued, “They asked me to cut 3 nudity shots. I was able to talk to them about two and explain the importance of it. Accordingly, I made small alterations. So, all that was deleted was 1 shot. The abuses were also removed, which I did not object as I did not want to fight that battle because it’s a much bigger structural question. Also, the Committee couldn’t do anything about it. They were really upfront about it and I appreciated that.”

When asked about his next film, Kanu Behl replied, “Too early to talk about it. I am not going to give up. I want to keep fighting (for more shows for Agra). I first want to ensure that this film gets the space that it needs and deserves. I also want to start a conversation about independent cinema at large. This system is designed for a monopoly of sad, infantilized films pandering to people’s entertainment. Slowly, that is the only space that is being promoted and that space is cut out for anything else which is not in that zone.”

