Actress Ashi Singh shot to fame when she essayed the role of Naina Agarwal in SET India's show, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai paired opposite Randeep Rai. The actress recently made a revelation that she has bought a new house and that it's a gift that she always wanted to give her mother.

In an interview with a tabloid, Ashi admitted she has got everything she has in life is for her mother. She told in the interview that the house is in her and her mother's joint name. Ashi bought the house 5 months back but, couldn't do anything in the new house because of the lockdown.

She further added that she hasn't shifted to the new house and all the excitement of buying a new house that was earlier there isn't dying down. The Aladdin actress is waiting to shift there but it's been five months since she isn't able to due to the COVID-19 situation.

Ashi Singh made her debut in television through the show Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters in 2015.

