Amazon Prime Video today announced that the Hindi movie Sherni will globally premiere on the streaming service as a direct-to-stream Amazon Original movie next month. Directed by the talented filmmaker Amit Masurkar and produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, the movie stars Vidya Balan in the lead along with a powerful ensemble cast comprising versatile artists such as Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi.

A riveting storyline to look forward to, in Sherni, Vidya Balan plays the role of an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.

Speaking about the upcoming Amazon Original Movie, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India says, “Over the years, Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series have proven to be powerhouses of storytellers with their fresh and engaging content and we are thrilled to further strengthen our collaboration with them. Following the success of Shakuntala Devi, we’re excited to present Sherni, another Vidya Balan starrer to our customers in India and around the world. The film is an intriguing tale of triumph that will not only entertain audiences, but offer them an experience of adventure in the comfort of their homes.”

Ready to roar! Delighted to announce that our newest film ‘Sherni’ premieres on @primevideoin this June. Proud to partner once again with the amazing @vidya_balan and with the talented #AmitMasurkar at the helm, as well as our brilliant writer @AasthaTiku#SherniOnPrime pic.twitter.com/WrdRdlNTiA — Abundantia (@Abundantia_Ent) May 17, 2021

Sharing the excitement for the same, Vikram Malhotra, Producer, and CEO - Abundantia Entertainment commented, “After the successful and much-loved collaboration for Shakuntala Devi in 2020, I am delighted to partner once again with Amazon Prime Video as we take Abundantia Entertainment’s latest film to the world. Sherni is one of the most special and important stories that we’ve worked on and Amit’s evocative take on a highly relevant subject, laced with his trademark satire, will make for compelling watch. I’m also very excited for the fans of Vidya Balan to see her in the unique avatar of a forest officer. Can’t wait for the ‘First Day First Stream’ of Sherni!”

Bhushan Kumar, Producer – T-Series added, “Sherni is one of the most unconventional and engaging films I have had a chance to produce and I am thrilled that it’s premiering on Amazon Prime Video as the movie will travel to a global audience. As always, it has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Vikram and I look forward to creating more entertaining and exceptional content with Abundantia Entertainment”.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan to collaborate with Tumhari Sulu makers Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar

More Pages: Sherni Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.