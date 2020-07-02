Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam starrer Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga is quite a hit among the audiences, especially the kids. With elaborate action scenes and punchlines, the show made its place in people’s hearts pretty quickly. Avneet and Siddharth’s onscreen chemistry was also loved by their fans, but, Avneet Kaur recently announced that she has quit the show. The actress cited the pandemic as the reason for her exit.

Taking to her Instagram, Avneet wrote a farewell note to the show. It reads, “Bidding adieu to a part of my life. Yasmine is extremely close to my heart, a character which started with a warrior princess much against the fairy tale. I learnt so much portraying Yasmine, from horse ridding to doing my own stunts. I got to be a princess in literal sense. Thank you to each and everyone for making this journey super special with all of your love and support.❤️ #yasmine #goodbyesarehard #avneetians”.

The makers have now found their new Yasmine in Ashi Singh. Ashi Singh says she ever wanted to replace anyone since there’s already a benchmark set by the original actor. But, the three-months break seemed to have worked in Ashi’s favour since the audience will take time to reconnect with the shows all over again.

