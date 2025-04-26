The actress shared a heartfelt post as she and her husband prepare to welcome their first child.

Shireen Mirza, best known for her role as Simmi Bhalla in the hit Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Hasan Sartaj. The actress shared the happy news through an emotional Instagram post that included a heartwarming video from a maternity photoshoot.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza announces pregnancy with husband Hasan Sartaj

In the video, Shireen and Hasan are seen exploring picturesque corn fields, capturing the beauty of the moment before the arrival of their little one. Shireen looked radiant in a black outfit, while Hasan kept it casual in a shirt and denim jeans. The couple was also seen sharing emotional moments, lovingly holding tiny baby tees and clipping them to a thread — symbolizing their preparation to welcome the newest member of their family.

Along with the video, Shireen penned a heartfelt note that read, "In the quiet of our duas, Allah heard us… and in His perfect timing, He blessed us with a miracle.. A tiny soul, made of half of him and half of me And now, we’re growing you — with all the love we have in our hearts. Our little miracle is on the way, our prayers overflowing, as we step into this new chapter… as Parents… Ya Allah, protect our little one, and guide us to raise them in Your love and light. We can’t wait to hold you, guide you, and love you beyond words… Our hearts are full. Our hands will soon be, too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirzashireen (@shireenmirza)



The announcement quickly drew love and congratulations from her industry colleagues, friends, and fans. Many of Shireen’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars and other celebrities dropped heartfelt messages, wishing the couple all the best for this beautiful new chapter.

For those unfamiliar, Shireen and Hasan tied the knot in 2021 in a traditional nikah ceremony held in Shireen’s hometown of Jaipur. Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their life together on social media, with fans appreciating their bond and chemistry.

As Shireen and Hasan prepare for this exciting journey into parenthood, their fans are eagerly awaiting more adorable updates. Here's wishing the couple endless love and happiness as they step into this new role as parents!

