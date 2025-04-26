In September 2024, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Sidharth Malhotra had bagged an out-and-out commercial entertainer. Some 10 days ago, we informed readers that it'll be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl (2019) fame. Now, we are back with another interesting update.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “With the lead actor and director locked, the makers of the film are now looking to sign the female lead. They are in discussion with Sreeleela and Ananya Panday.”

The film is backed by Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films (MJF). Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is a partner in MJF, will also be producing the film. The trade source continued, “The makers are in advanced talks with both of them. They hope to reach a conclusion soon after which they’ll take a call. It is expected to happen soon.”

An industry insider commented, “Both actresses are stunning and also are fine performers. Ananya has proven her worth time and again; she was recently seen in Kesari Chapter 2 wherein she left a huge mark. Sreeleela, meanwhile, too has been doing great work and she got a Pan-India boost with the super-success of the song ‘Kissik’ in Pushpa 2 – The Rule (2024). She has also bagged a plum role in Kartik Aaryan’s Diwali release, which’ll add to her fan following in the Hindi-speaking markets. Hence, it’ll be interesting to see which actress bags the part.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is also gearing up for Vvan. Yesterday, there were reports that he’ll be seen opposite Tamannaah Bhatia in this mythological thriller. It’ll be directed by Deepak Mishra and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Reportedly, the actor is completing the last leg of Dinesh Vijan-produced Param Sundari at present. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor and will be released in cinemas on July 25. Finally, it was announced some time back that Sidharth has also signed Race 4.

