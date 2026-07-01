Bosco Martis was hospitalised on June 27 as a precaution and is currently under medical observation. Doctors are conducting further examinations before deciding on his discharge.

Popular Bollywood choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing chest congestion and discomfort. According to reports, he sought medical attention after feeling uneasy, following which doctors advised hospitalisation as a precautionary measure to conduct further medical evaluation and necessary procedures.

Ace choreographer Bosco Martis Hospitalised in Mumbai after complaining of chest congestion

As per an India Today report, Bosco was admitted to the hospital on June 27 and has been under medical observation since then. He has undergone several tests and scans, with initial reports indicating that the results are normal. However, doctors are continuing to monitor his condition and carry out additional examinations before taking a call on his discharge.

News of Bosco's hospitalisation came to light after photographs from his hospital room surfaced online. The viral images showed the renowned choreographer wearing a patient gown and lying beside a pulse monitoring device, prompting concern among fans and members of the film industry. An official health update from the medical team or a statement from Bosco or his representatives is yet to be released.

Bosco is regarded as one of Bollywood's most accomplished choreographers and is widely known for his successful partnership with Caesar Gonsalves as the choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar. Over the years, the duo has choreographed dance sequences for more than 75 films.

Bosco-Caesar rose to prominence with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000), which marked a major turning point in their career. They have since delivered choreography for several chart-topping songs, including Tauba Tauba (Bad Newz), Señorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara), Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), Ghungroo and Jai Jai Shivshankar (War), Laila Main Laila (Raees), and Gallan Goodiyaan (Dil Dhadakne Do), among many others.

Throughout his career, Bosco has collaborated with several of Indian cinema's biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. His upcoming project is Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt.

Also Read : Wamiqa Gabbi wraps Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 schedule: “From being on sets of ‘Nagada Nagada’ as a child to actually being choreographed by Bosco Mastis”

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