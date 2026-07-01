Indian theatre has lost one of its most influential figures with the passing of celebrated actor, director and theatre visionary Vijaya Mehta, who died in Mumbai on June 30 at the age of 91. According to her family, she had been battling a prolonged illness. She is survived by her daughter, actor-director Anahita Uberoi, and her two sons.

Veteran theatre icon Vijaya Mehta passes away at 91

Born as Vijaya Jaywant, her remarkable journey in theatre began while she was still a student at Wilson College in Mumbai. During a 1953 college production of William Shakespeare's Othello, she portrayed Desdemona, a performance that caught the attention of legendary theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi, who was in the audience.

Deeply impressed by her talent, Alkazi invited the young actor to join his renowned Theatre Group, one of Mumbai's leading theatre ensembles of the time. Under the mentorship of Alkazi and Parsi theatre stalwart Adi Pherozeshah Marzban, Vijaya refined her craft and embarked on a career that would reshape Marathi theatre for generations.

Theatre also introduced her to Farrokh Mehta, one of the key figures behind Mumbai's English theatre movement, whom she later married. Following their marriage, she became widely known as Vijaya Mehta.

Known for her discipline and artistic precision, Mehta went on to hold several prestigious leadership positions. She served as Chairperson of the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi, headed the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, and spent nearly fifteen years as Executive Director of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

Her professional Marathi theatre career began in 1955 when she stepped into the lead role in Junjarrao. However, it was during the 1960s that she made her most significant contribution by co-founding Rangayan, an experimental theatre collective established alongside playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actor-director Arvind Deshpande.

Rangayan became a turning point for Marathi theatre, encouraging fresh storytelling and bold experimentation. It introduced audiences to the works of celebrated playwrights like Vijay Tendulkar and Mahesh Elkunchwar, staging productions such as Mi Jinkalo Mi Haralo and Holi. The group also brought acclaimed international plays to Marathi audiences, including Romanian-French playwright Eugène Ionesco's The Chairs, adapted as Khurchya in 1962.

Although Rangayan ceased operations in 1972, its influence permanently transformed Marathi theatre by nurturing new voices and innovative performance styles.

Throughout her career, Mehta collaborated with some of India's most respected theatre personalities, including Sai Paranjpye. Among her most acclaimed productions was Ajab Nyaya Vartulacha, a Marathi adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's The Caucasian Chalk Circle, created in collaboration with noted East German director Fritz Bennewitz. The production earned widespread appreciation at the Brecht Festival in Berlin in 1973.

Her work also gained recognition in Germany through acclaimed productions such as Mudra Rakshasa, Shakuntala, and Nagamandala, introducing international audiences to Indian theatre.

In 1985, Mehta directed what is widely regarded as the definitive staging of Mahesh Elkunchwar's landmark play Wada Chirebandi. She also portrayed the memorable character of Aai, the quiet yet resilient matriarch of the Deshpande family, in the production.

Beyond the stage, Vijaya Mehta made a lasting impact in cinema and television. She directed the award-winning Smriti Chitre and helmed the critically acclaimed film Pestonjee, celebrated for its sensitive portrayal of friendship.

With a career spanning several decades, Vijaya Mehta leaves behind a monumental legacy that shaped modern Indian theatre and inspired generations of actors, playwrights and directors. Her pioneering work continues to influence Marathi theatre and the broader performing arts landscape in India.

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