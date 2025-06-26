Yash Raj Films (YRF), the powerhouse behind India’s most successful film franchises, has officially announced the global IMAX release of its highly anticipated action blockbuster War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will hit IMAX theatres across North America, the Middle East, the UK & Europe, Australasia, Africa, and Southeast Asia, simultaneously with its domestic release in India on August 14, 2025.

Yash Raj Films’ War 2 set for global IMAX release on August 14; new posters unveiled featuring Hrithik Roshan, Ntr & Kiara Advani

Marking the 50-day countdown to release, YRF also dropped visually striking new posters featuring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani, turning up the excitement for what promises to be the most thrilling chapter yet in the YRF Spy Universe.

War 2: Taking the YRF Spy Universe Global

Building on the massive success of films like Pathaan, Tiger 3, and the original War, War 2 is poised to become a global action spectacle. The franchise’s last major hit, Pathaan, ranked among the top-grossing IMAX releases in Indian cinema history—raising expectations sky-high for its next instalment.

The upcoming film not only pits two megastars—Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.—in a high-octane showdown but also features cutting-edge visuals and next-level stunts that have been shot with IMAX presentation in mind, ensuring a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

YRF and IMAX Partner to Deliver a Global Action Extravaganza

Nelson D’Souza, Vice President of International Distribution at YRF, emphasized the studio’s vision to push Indian cinema onto the world stage, “War 2 is a landmark moment in the YRF Spy Universe and we’re thrilled to partner with IMAX to deliver it in the most immersive format possible. The film pits two of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema in a face-off that’s truly epic in every sense. IMAX will deliver this thrill in spades to audiences globally.”

Christopher Tillman, VP of International Development and Distribution at IMAX, echoed the excitement, “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Aditya Chopra and YRF to bring ‘War 2’ to IMAX locations across the world. Ayan Mukerji is crafting an adrenaline-fueled spectacle, and with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s electrifying performances, this film is designed to explode on the IMAX screen.”

Exclusive Teaser Now Playing in Theatres

A special IMAX teaser for War 2 is already playing in theatres across the globe, offering fans a taste of what’s to come. The full spectacle, however, lands on August 14, 2025, and will be available exclusively in IMAX, delivering an unparalleled action experience.

With director Ayan Mukerji at the helm and a power-packed cast, War 2 promises to raise the bar for Indian action cinema on a global scale.

