Kiara Advani unleashes her inner warrior in first look poster of War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan – NTR Jr.

Yash Raj Films has dropped the explosive first look of Kiara Advani from its much-awaited action spectacle War 2, and the internet is already ablaze. The image captures Kiara in a never-seen-before fierce and combat-ready avatar, clad in all-black leather, armed with a gun, and exuding unshakeable confidence and strength.

The poster, which marks the 50-day countdown to the film’s global IMAX release on August 14, reveals a completely transformed Kiara, stepping into the action universe with power and precision. Her intense gaze and dominant stance send a clear message — this is not just eye candy, but a game-changing force in the YRF Spy Universe.

Kiara 2.0: From Glam to Grit

After creating waves with her glamorous appearance in a sizzling bikini scene teased earlier, Kiara now returns in full throttle, embracing a badass, bulletproof persona that’s already sending fans into a frenzy. Critics and netizens alike are hailing the transformation, calling it “her most powerful look yet.”

In a franchise previously helmed by Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, Kiara’s entrance into the YRF Spy Universe symbolizes a shift — one that brings more agency and firepower to its female leads.

Poster Aesthetic: Bold, Fearless, Unapologetic

The poster showcases Kiara in a sleek all-black tactical leather outfit paired with combat boots, embodying a lethal combination of style and strength. Her intense expression, marked by a fiery determination in her eyes, is matched by a powerful low-slung, tactical crouch while gripping a pistol, ready to strike. Set against the backdrop of a shadowy underground parking lot lit by the harsh glare of headlights from a pursuing vehicle, the image evokes high-stakes tension and adrenaline-pumping drama — classic hallmarks of a spy thriller. Every element of the poster positions Kiara as a commanding presence in this global action franchise.

Adding to the buzz around the poster reveal, Hrithik Roshan, took to social media to share his reaction to Kiara Advani’s fierce new look. In a tweet that’s quickly gone viral, the superstar wrote, "She's lithe, lethal and locked on target. This is WAR! #50DaystoWar2 Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!" His endorsement not only amplifies anticipation but also signals a powerful camaraderie between the lead stars, hinting at the high-voltage face-offs and team dynamics that await fans in this action-packed thriller.

A Power-Packed Trio Awaits

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani — a lethal trio that promises unmatched intensity. With jaw-dropping action, slick visuals, and a global IMAX rollout, the film is easily one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

And if this poster is any indication, Kiara is here not just to keep up—but to take charge.

