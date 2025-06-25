A fresh controversy has erupted in the Hindi film industry after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a strongly worded letter to the producers of the upcoming war drama Border 2, objecting to the casting of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The federation has labelled the move a “blatant violation” of its earlier boycott directive against the actor.

FWICE sends legal notices to Bhushan Kumar, Imtiaz Ali and Sunny Deol for associating with Diljit Dosanjh

The letter, addressed to producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and the team at JP Films, criticizes the decision of casting Dosanjh in the sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border, directed by Anurag Singh.

In the letter, FWICE stated, “The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing the core workforce of the Indian film and television industry, is deeply disappointed and concerned by the casting of actor-singer Mr. Diljit Dosanjh in your upcoming film Border 2... This casting decision is in blatant violation of FWICE’s official directive to boycott Mr. Diljit Dosanjh, which was issued after his unpatriotic act of working with a Pakistani actress, Ms. Hania Aamir, in the film Sardaar Ji 3.”

The federation alleges that by associating with a Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, Dosanjh has “brazenly ignored national sentiment.” It further stated that the decision by JP Films and T-Series undermines the collective stand taken by the Indian film industry “in solidarity with the nation.”

In a related move, the FWICE has also sent legal notices to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and veteran actor Sunny Deol for their reported collaboration with Dosanjh in an upcoming film slated for release in April 2026. The federation referred to these associations as part of a broader “appeal regarding collaboration” with the blacklisted artist.

The FWICE’s stance stems from longstanding directives discouraging Indian artists from collaborating with Pakistani talent in the wake of border tensions. However, critics argue that such boycotts risk infringing on artistic freedom and the global nature of creative collaboration.

As the controversy unfolds, all eyes will be on whether the makers of Border 2 and other upcoming films involving Dosanjh will stand by their casting decisions or bow to the directive of FWICE.

